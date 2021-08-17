Truecaller hires Xiaomi veteran Ravindran in key role

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Swedish caller identification app Truecaller on Tuesday announced it has appointed Jijendran Ravindran as Vice President of Global Business Development.

Ravindran joins Truecaller from Xiaomi, where he was the associate director and Lead for MIUI India, responsible for managing and driving the overall business strategy for the brand.

He will lead the business development function at Truecaller and report to Kari Krishnamurthy, Chief Commercial Officer, the company said in a statement.

“I am confident that he will push our ambitions of having Truecaller in every connected device globally. His extensive experience and accomplishments in his recent past stints will definitely take our efforts to another level,” said Krishnamurthy.

Prior to Xiaomi, Ravindran was heading app partnership for Micromax in India, Sri Lanka, Russia and Bangladesh. He has also been associated with Airtel and Vodafone in the past.

At Truecaller, he will be working towards expanding business and growth across markets.

“Truecaller has become an integral part of hundreds of millions of consumers across the world and I look forward to taking up this challenging and exciting new role to create long term sustainable value for all stakeholders in the company,” Ravindran said.

Truecaller currently has over 280 million active users, with half a billion downloads since its launch and 30 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked.

–IANS

na/