Truke unveils new gaming TWS in India at Rs 1,999

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) With an aim to empower gamers, German audio brand Truke on Tuesday unveiled new gaming-range TWS — BTG-1 and BTG-2 — at Rs 1,999.

BTG-1 will be available at Flipkart and BTG-2 will be available on Amazon from August 24. It will be available in two attractive designs — the futuristic radiant design and the modern tribal design that commits an unparalleled gaming experience.

“In the past one year of our operations, we have received an overwhelming response from our customers who have used our products and have become advocates of our product quality and durability,” Pankaj Upadhayay, Founder and CEO, Truke, said in a statement.

“The products are packed with all the sound support feature one would require to have a premium gaming experience. In future, we will continue to work on our endeavourer to become India’s best wearable accessory brand,” Upadhayay added.

Both BTG-1 and BTG-2 TWS are packed with high-performance gaming-core chipsets with enhanced sound quality. These TWS feature a 32-bit RISC architecture and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) that eliminates echo, wind, and noise.

They are supported by Bluetooth 5.1 with Dual Audio Decoding that offer up to 8 dbm transmitting power.

The gaming TWS have a unique combination of best-in-class 60ms imperceptible low latency and a dual mode configuration that enable users to effortlessly glide between music mode and gaming mode, the company said.

Both TWS have an incredibly long battery-life that provides up to 10 hours playtime on a single charge and a total of up to 48 hours playtime with case. They sport 180 hours standby time alongside a 3-4 times charge from case.

The TWS devices also have overcharge protection and low power consumption with durable Type-C charging port.

–IANS

vc/skp/