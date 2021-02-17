ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Trying to free IT industry from unnecessary regulations: Modi

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the government is taking numerous steps to free the IT industry from unnecessary regulations.

Speaking at the NASSCOM Technology & Leadership Forum 2021, Modi cited the liberalised regulations on geospatial data, making it freely available in the country for innovation and IT companies.

The change is made specifically for Indian companies through updating the current guidelines pertaining to developing map technologies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prime Minister congratulated the Indian IT industry for running the industry even during Covid-19 restrictions.

“Today’s India is full of self-confidence. We have seen at the borders also. India has confidence we will keep India secure,” Modi said, referring to India’s response to China in Eastern Ladakh.

The Indian IT industry is set to grow 2.3 per cent in the financial year 2020-21.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

gb/in

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleNew Barco India R&D centre to bolster digital transformation
Next articleVaranasi students' smart helmet saves fuel
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Telugu short film 'Manasanamaha' at Crystal Palace International Film Fest

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hyderabad, Feb 17 (IANS) The Telugu short film Manasanamaha is the only film from India across categories to be premiered at the prestigious London-based...
Read more
Technology

Covid infection rates high in pregnant women: US study

IANS - 0
New York, Feb 17 (IANS) Pregnant women apeeared to be at a higher risk of catching Covid-19 infection, as per a new study...
Read more
Technology

India full of confidence, evident at borders: Modi (Ld)

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the India of today is full of self-confidence which got...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Covid infection rates high in pregnant women: US study

IANS - 0
New York, Feb 17 (IANS) Pregnant women apeeared to be at a higher risk of catching Covid-19 infection, as per a new study...

Varanasi students' smart helmet saves fuel

New Barco India R&D centre to bolster digital transformation

India full of confidence, evident at borders: Modi (Ld)

Russia joins India to seek alternative to Twitter

Cybercriminals using automated tools to launch attacks: Report

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021