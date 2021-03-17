ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Twilio acquires India's ValueFirst to boost customer engagement

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) San Francisco-headquartered cloud communication firm Twilio on Wednesday said it has acquired ValueFirst, one of India’s leading Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) player, for an undisclosed sum.

ValueFirst connects businesses with consumers over telecom (SMS and voice) and Internet (chatbots, email and over-the-top) channels.

Last fiscal year, ValueFirst processed over 42 billion SMS messages and was one of India’s largest messaging aggregators and CPaaS – Communications Platform as a Service – players.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twilio aims to benefit from ValueFirst’s customers, market know-how and product offerings, to further scale their operations.

India is an important market for Twilio and their customers. The country is experiencing significant growth and presents a number of opportunities in the areas of messaging, conversational Artificial Intelligence, and marketing technology.

“Together, we are excited to accelerate our position in an important market and turbocharge our combined success,” said Doug Garland, Senior Vice President of Strategic Business Development for Twilio.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded in 2003, ValueFirst is one of the top CPaaS players of India. Headquartered in Gurugram, the company has offices across India, the Middle East, and Indonesia.

“We’re obsessed with customer centricity and helping businesses have joyful conversations. Twilio and ValueFirst share very similar values. Twilio’s trusted brand, services, and global reach will enable us to service our customers in more meaningful ways,” said Vishwadeep Bajaj, CEO & Founder, ValueFirst.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

gb/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTinder giving away free mail-in Covid tests
Next articleRedmi launches X series Smart TVs at Rs 32,999
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Dell launches 17 next gen servers to help firms decode data

Sennheiser launches in-ear headphones at Rs 29,990

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) German audio brand Sennheiser on Wednesday launched IE 300 in-ear headphones in the Indian market at Rs 29,990.Powered...

Nokia to lay off 10K employees, plans investment in 5G, Cloud

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Nokia has announced it will lay off 10,000 employees in the next two years as part of its...

OPPO Reno5 F with a quad-camera setup launched

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Beijing, March 17 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has launched its new smartphone 'OPPO Reno5 F' with a quad-camera setup and MediaTek chipset.The...

3 in 4 Indians believe antibodies develop post 1st Covid dose

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) With the Covid-19 vaccination drives in progress, 74 per cent Indians believe that antibodies develop just after taking...

Chinese investor exits Koo's parent company

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Existing investors, along with a few prominent Indians, have bought out Chinese venture capital firm Shunwei Capital's minority...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates