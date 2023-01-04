scorecardresearch
Twitch fixes issues impacting 'multiple areas'

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 4 (IANS) Streaming platform Twitch on Wednesday announced that it has “fixed the issues” that impacted “multiple areas” of the platform.

The platform tweeted: “We have fixed the issues impacting multiple areas of Twitch and services should be back to normal.

“If you’re experiencing an issue loading part of the site please refresh your browser tab to see if this resolves it. Thank you again for your patience”

Taking to downdetector.com, a website that monitors online outages, several users reported issues.

While one user asked, “did anyone experience the Twitch outage today?”, another said, “on stream today since I’m having issues logging into my twitch”.

On its status page, the platform posted on Tuesday: “We have received reports of impacted services. This could manifest in chat not working, login difficulties, search impaired, etc. We’re looking into the issue.”

