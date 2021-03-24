ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Twitter acqui-hires API integration platform Reshuffle

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, March 24 (IANS) Twitter has acqui-hired the API (application programming Interface) integration platform Reshuffle, as the micro-blogging platform builds improved API to make the developer experience better.

Reshuffle has built an integration platform that lets developers easily build workflows and connect systems using any API.

This will help Twitter that aims to launch Spaces (audio rooms) and Super Follow (a subscription service for creators and their fans) soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re doubling down on our investment and ambitions by bringing the Reshuffle team on board. Their experience building developer platforms will accelerate and enhance our work by building the tools that will make it easier and quicker for developers to find value on our platform,” Twitter said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The team will join Twitter’s Developer Platform team, where they will focus on key areas across product, engineering and developer relations.

Twitter introduced the first parts of the new Twitter API last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

It opened up Early Access to the “Twitter API v2” that enables developers to listen to and analyse the public conversations happening on the platform.

“We recently launched an API product for academic researchers, our first tailored to the needs of a specific part of our community, and we’ve shared our platform roadmap to give developers more visibility into our future plans,” the company further said.

It now includes features missing from the older version, like conversation threading, poll results, pinned tweets, spam filtering and more powerful stream filtering and search query language.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

na/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleOnePlus Watch comes with AMOLED display, SpO2 sensor
Next articleFirst historic Mars helicopter flight on April 8: NASA
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Jack Dorsey called out for tweeting during congressional hearing

UP tops in digital payments in country

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Lucknow, March 26 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has set a record in the number of digital transactions.The record increase...

Novel technique to detect biomarker for cancer

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 26 (IANS) Researchers are working to develop a new screening technique that's more than 300 times as effective at detecting...

62% of employees happier when working remotely: Survey

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) As parts of the world open up and hybrid work becomes a reality amid the pandemic, about 62...

Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch launched in India at Rs 12,999

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Amazfit, the smart wearable brand on Friday launched its military certified rugged outdoor smartwatch T-Rex Pro to India...

Samsung develops HKMG tech-based DDR5 memory

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Seoul, March 26 (IANS) Samsung Electronics said it has developed a high-capacity dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) module.The South Korean tech giant said its...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates