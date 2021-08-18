Twitter allows some users to flag a Tweet as 'misleading'

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Micro-blogging platform Twitter is testing a new feature for users to flag tweets containing misinformation around politics, Covid-19/health or any other category.

The new feature is available for some users in the US, Australia and South Korea, Twitter said on Tuesday.

“We’re testing a feature for you to report Tweets that seem misleading — as you see them. Starting today, some people in the US, South Korea and Australia will find the option to flag a Tweet as ‘It’s misleading’ after clicking on Report Tweet,” the company said in a tweet.

Twitter said that not every report will be reviewed as the platform continues to test the feature.

“We’re assessing if this is an effective approach so we’re starting small. We may not take action on and cannot respond to each report in the experiment, but your input will help us identify trends so that we can improve the speed and scale of our broader misinformation work,” Twitter elaborated.

To curb the spread of misleading tweets on its platform, the micro-blogging company Twitter last month said it was testing a new label design with more context.

The company last year introduced new labels and warning messages that provide additional context and information on some Tweets containing disputed or misleading information.

“Last year, we started using labels to let you know when a Tweet may include misleading information. For some of you on web, we’ll be testing a new label design with more context to help you better understand why a Tweet may be misleading,” the company had said in a tweet.

The move will allow Twitter users to quickly filter the information from visual cues.

The micro-blogging platform has also introduced a strike system against misleading tweets about Covid-19 and five or more strikes will result in permanent suspension of the account.

–IANS

na/