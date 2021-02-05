ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Twitter CEO likes tweet asking for#FarmersProtest emoji

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Amid the brouhaha over Twitter and farmers’ issue, its CEO Jack Dorsey on Thursday “liked” a Tweet asking for an emoji for the hashtag #FarmersProtests.

Dorsey liked a Tweet which said: “Now is as a good time as ever for @Twitter and @Jack to add a Twitter emoji to the massive #FarmersProtests in India – as they did for historic international protests like #BlackLivesMatter and #EndSars”.

The Twitter CEO liked the tweet by Washington Post journalist Karen Attiah.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a clear attempt to polarise India, US Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris and some international celebrities with hardly any expertise on Indian affairs, on Wednesday extended their support to the Indian protesters agitating against the new farm laws.

The government in a strong reaction described them as part of “vested interest groups” and their support as “sensationalist social media hashtags and comments” which are “neither accurate nor responsible.”

A Twitter frenzy broke out on Wednesday when American pop singer Rihanna posted a news link on India’s farmers’ protest and tweeted, “why aren’t we talking about this?!” It triggered widespread outrage from Indians questioning Rihanna’s credentials and knowledge about India’s internal matters.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was followed by Greta Thunberg, the celebrity teenager famous for her environmental activism, tweeting, “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.”

Lebanese-American former pornographic actress Mia Khalifa also joined the bandwagon by posting a picture of Indian women protesters with a comment, “What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest”

While their tweets got hundreds of likes and retweets from around the world, thousands of Indians including Indian film star Kangana Ranaut trolled all of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

na/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleInternational cricket returns to India after more than a year
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Kangana Ranaut calls Taapsee Pannu ‘B-grade person’, ‘dumbo’ & ‘freeloader’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The cold war between Bollywood actresses Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu came to the forefront again, with the two of them taking jibes at each other...
Read more
News

Kangana Ranaut's tweets pulled down for violating rules

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) On Thursday, some of the tweets by actress Kangana Ranaut were deleted by the microblogging site, which stated that the...
Read more
News

Hema Malini: Intrigued by foreign celebrities making statements about our policies

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini on Thursday said she feels intrigued by foreign celebrities boldly making statements about...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Elon Musk's tweet after 'break' raises Dogecoin's value

IANS - 0
San Francisco, Feb 4 (IANS) Back on Twitter after a two-day break, tech billionaire Elon Musk triggered a surge in Dogecoin's price with...

'Vaccine for Covid-19 mutants can be ready by Autumn'

NASA plans to launch Mars ice mapping mission

Pakistan-based cybercriminals behind Airtel data hack

Pak-based hackers behind data leak of 26L Airtel users (Lead)

Green tea, coffee may lower CVD risk for stroke survivors

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021