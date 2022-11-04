Twitter drops flagship developer event as CEO Musk trims workforce (Ld)

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Twitter on Thursday announced to cancel its flagship Chirp developer conference, as it goes through massive churning at the top echelons under the new CEO Elon Musk.

Twitter first organised the developer conference in 2010. In June this year, then CEO Parag Agarwal had announced that the company was bringing back the Chirp conference in November.

In a tweet, the company said: “We’re currently hard at work to make Twitter better for everyone, including developers! We’ve decided to cancel the #Chirp developer conference while we build some things that we’re excited to share with you soon”.

“We’ll still celebrate the soon-to-be-announced winners of our Chirp Developer Challenge – stay tuned for more details,” the company added.

Amir Shevat, Twitter head of developer products, didn’t divulge any details but posted: “Winds of change”.

The event was scheduled to happen in San Francisco in the US on November 16.

The company had also announced a developer challenge with prizes valued at over $520,000.

The cancellation comes as Twitter is facing turbulent times under Musk, with job cuts and product changes on the fly as the Tesla CEO wants to make Twitter like TikTok, with movies, games and more to arrive on the platform soon.

He has also sought to revive the microblogging site’s short-form video app Vine in the TikTok era.

Musk has told Twitter employees that the platform needs to become more like TikTok if it wants to achieve his goal of reaching one billion users.

