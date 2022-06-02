Twitter enters restructuring mode, focuses on user growth

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) As Twitter pauses hiring, the micro-blogging platform is reportedly shifting employees away from audio Spaces, Communities and newsletters verticals for areas that “will have the greatest positive impact to the public conversation”.

The restructuring is happening under Jay Sullivan, the new head of product and interim head of revenue, reports Bloomberg.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal last month fired consumer product leader Kayvon Beykpour and head of revenue product Bruce Falck, saying there is a hiring freeze now and Twitter will also pause spending in most areas.

Now, under Sullivan, the company is refocusing efforts on user growth and personalisation, as Elon Musk has put the $44 billion takeover deal on hold over the presence of fake accounts on the platform.

“We are making some updates to our consumer product team structure and roadmap to better focus on the areas that will have the greatest positive impact to the public conversation,” a Twitter spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Agrawal had said that the company will also be reviewing all extended offers to determine criticality and those that should be pulled back.

“We are not planning company-wide layoffs, but leaders will continue making changes to their organizations to improve efficiencies as needed,” Agrawal had said in a memo to employees.

Twitter has paused most hiring and backfills, except for business critical roles as determined by ‘Staff’ members.

However, the company is working on the Edit button as promised.

Despite the ongoing tussle between Musk and Agrawal, the Twitter board is keen to see the $44 billion takeover deal go through as it is in the “best interest of all shareholders”.

The Tesla CEO has said that the $44 billion deal at $54.20 a share “cannot move forward” until the Twitter CEO discloses actual bot numbers.

While Twitter maintains it has less than 5 per cent fake/spammy accounts on its platform, Musk believes the number can be as high at 50 per cent, and wants Agrawal to come clean on this.

–IANS

na/