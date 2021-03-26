ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Twitter exploring Facebook-style emoji reactions

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, March 25 (IANS) Twitter is working on a new feature where its users will be able to express themselves in Facebook-style emojis.

The micro-blogging platform has begun a survey asking users on how they feel about a broader set of emoji-style reactions, reports TechCrunch.

“We’re exploring additional ways for people to express themselves in conversations happening on Twitter,” a Twitter spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The survey proposes reaction emojis, like heart (like), laughing face with tears (funny), thinking face (interesting) and crying face (sad), among others.

Twitter is also planning a general like or dislike for the tweet with either a thumbs up or thumbs down and more such emojis.

The survey “asked the respondents how they would want to take advantage of a downvote or dislike”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Twitter emoji research is still in early stages.

Twitter’s design chief Dantley Davis recently hinted that such emojis might be coming soon.

“We’ll have something for you soon,” he replied to a user who said that Twitter should go the way of LinkedIn and Facebook and offer several reaction emojis rather than just a heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter has already been launching emojis for specific days and festivals especially in India.

–IANS

na/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articlerealme aims 10-15% share in mid-range phone segment in India
Next articleMalaika Arora aces the art of balancing
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Sanya Malhotra gets nominated, Best Actress (Critics) category

Guess who runs Bollywood Now?

News Glamsham Editorial - 0
First Asian Indian actress Urvashi Rautela features on Iraq's magazine cover

Barty, Sabalenka progress at Miami Open

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Miami, March 26 (IANS) World number one Ashleigh Barty of Australia and seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus each fended off match points...

Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar to host 2022 women's Asian Cup

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, TransStadia in Ahmedabad and Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar have...

2nd ODI: England opt to bowl (Toss)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

2nd ODI: Pant replaces injured Iyer as England bowl first (Ld)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates