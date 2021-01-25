ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Twitter launches new emoji to celebrate Republic Day

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) As Indians across the world gear up to celebrate the 72nd Republic Day, Twitter on Monday announced the launch of a specially dedicated emoji to mark this momentous occasion.

The unique emoji design depicts the Indian Air Force (IAF) fly past in the Indian tri-colours. The flypast soars the skies as part of the Republic Day celebrations each year.

“With Covid-19 restrictions in place, we needed to find a way to bring the parade to the virtual public square. This year’s emoji is not only a special tribute to the fly past – the showstopper of the parade each year – it is a way of bringing people together in the spirit of celebration,” Payal Kamat, Public Policy, Twitter India said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Ramnath Kovind will tweet with the emoji, calling upon Indians in the country and across the world to revel in the celebrations and sentiments of national pride and unity.

The IAF too will Tweet out the emoji and urge citizens to use the hashtag #TouchTheSkies and show their respect to men and women in Blue as they soar the skies on Republic Day.

The emoji will be live until 30 January and will be available in English as well as ten Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Urdu, Kannada, Punjabi. Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali, Telugu, Gujarati.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the sixth year Twitter has supported Republic Day in India with a dedicated emoji. Previously, the service has added zing to the Republic Day conversations with emojis representing the map of India, Indian tricolour, India Gate, Ashoka Chakra, and a tricolour symbol of India Gate.

–IANS

wh/pgh

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleIntegrated weapons system design centre opened in Hyderabad
Next articleWorldwide IT spending to grow 6.2% in 2021: Gartner
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Hungary & Netherlands qualify for Olympics in women's water polo

IANS - 0
Rome, Jan 26 (IANS) Hungary and the Netherlands have secured qualification for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics at the recently concluded FINA Women's Water Polo...
Read more
Sports

AFC cancels U-16, U-19 championships in 2021 due to Covid-19

IANS - 0
Kuala Lumpur, Jan 26 (IANS) The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has decided to cancel a number of competitions, including AFC U-16 Championship Bahrain 2020...
Read more
News

Posthumous Padma Vibhushan for SP Balasubramanyam, Padma Bhushan for Chithra

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) The Government announced the list of Padma Awardees, which are among the some of the highest civilian honour, on...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Facebook to let researchers access election ad data from Feb 1

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Facebook will let researchers access, for the first time, the targeting information for more than 1.3 million social issue,...

Air pollution may up sight loss risk

China to build 30 'fully connected' 5G factories by 2023

Blueprint to be prepared for dispersing IT growth in Hyderabad

Nubia's new phone to come with 120W fast charging: Report

Google workers form global alliance to fight workplace issues

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021