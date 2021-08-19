Twitter making it easier for other apps to point to Spaces

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Aug 19 (IANS) Micro-blogging site Twitter is updating its API v2 so that developers can look up its Spaces social audio rooms.

The company said that it could allow them to share information about Spaces more easily outside the Twitter app, The Verge reported on Wednesday.

Twitter has been rapidly improving Spaces, but before now, you could only see them on Twitter’s own apps. But starting on Wednesday, “all developers using the new Twitter API v2 will be able to look up live or scheduled Spaces using criteria like Spaces ID, user ID, or keyword,” Twitter said.

The report said that it sounds like it means that a developer can use that information to point you to a Space from within their own app.

This doesn’t appear to mean that developers will be able to let you listen to or attend Spaces inside their apps, however — it sounds like you will still only be able to attend a Space on Twitter, the report said.

Despite that limitation, the new features could be an enticing carrot for developers to adopt Twitter’s API v2, the company’s rebuilt API that launched in August, according to the report.

For some time, the company opted to limit how developers could build upon Twitter and integrate it into their services and apps, but the ongoing updates to API v2 seem to signal that Twitter is continuing to welcome developers into the fold once again, it added.

–IANS

vc/bg