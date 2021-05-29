Twitter pauses blue badge verification, 'rolling' in applications

Adv.

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Inundated with applications, Twitter on Saturday paused its blue badge verification programme within a week of its launch, saying it is now rolling in verifications requests that has reached it.

Twitter relaunched its new verification application process last week, beginning with six categories, and review public applications globally to help users earn the blue badge on the micro-blogging platform.

“We’re rolling in verification requests. So we gotta hit pause on accepting any more for now while we review the ones that have been submitted. We’ll reopen requests soon! (we pinky swear),” the company said in a tweet.

Twitter previously suspended the verification way back in 2017, before relaunching it this year.

The company relaunched the verification programme with six categories — government; companies, brands and organisations; news organisations and journalists; entertainment; sports and gaming; and activists, organisers and other influential individuals.

Twitter said that it will introduce more categories later this year, such as those for scientists, academics and religious leaders.

Once the application is submitted, the applicants can expect an emailed response within a few days, but this could take up to a few weeks depending on how many open applications are in the queue.

“If your application is approved, you’ll see the blue badge automatically on your profile. If you think we made a mistake, reapply 30 days after receiving our decision on your application,” Twitter had said.

Over the past several months, Twitter worked to bring clarity to the verification eligibility criteria and launched a new policy shaped by public feedback.

Twitter is also doing research on automated accounts and plan to introduce a way to denote this account type in the next few months, with memorialised accounts to follow.

–IANS

na/