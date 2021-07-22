Twitter rejigs social media dashboard TweetDeck

Adv.

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Twitter has announced a new and improved version of TweetDeck, and is testing new features with a small group of users in the US, Canada and Australia.

TweekDeck is a social media dashboard which many Twitter users are not aware of, and the company may turn its into a new subscription service in the near future.

The new features in TweetDeck include “a full Tweet Composer, new advanced search features, new column types, and a new way to group columns into clean workspaces,” Twitter Product Lead Kayvon Beykpour said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The company has rolled out a preview of the new and improved version of TweetDeck to a limited number of accounts, with enhanced functionalities.

“We’re testing this preview with a small group of randomly-selected people in the United States, Canada, and Australia to start. If you’re eligible, you’ll see an invitation within TweetDeck to opt in,” Twitter announced.

TweetDeck allows users to follow someone from multiple accounts. You can also follow someone by clicking follow on their profile, but only your default account will follow them.

TweetDeck offers a more convenient Twitter experience by letting you view multiple timelines in one easy interface, according to the company.

It includes a host of advanced features to help get the most of Twitter: Manage multiple Twitter accounts, schedule Tweets for posting in the future, build Tweet collections, and more.

TweetDeck is currently available at tweetdeck.com or the Mac app store.

–IANS

na/