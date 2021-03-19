ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Twitter seeks public input on approach to world leaders

By Glamsham Bureau
San Francisco, March 19 (IANS) Twitter is releasing a survey on Friday to seek public input on whether or not they believe world leaders should be subject to the same rules as others on the platform.

The questionnaire will be available in the coming days in 14 languages including in Hindi, Arabic, English and Urdu, Twitter said on Thursday.

The move comes after Twitter and Facebook faced increased scrutiny after their platforms banned former US President Donald Trump’s accounts following the Capitol riot on January 6.

Facebook has asked its independent Oversight Board on whether the ban on Trump should continue.

Twitter said that it would also seek user views on what type of enforcement action is appropriate should a world leader violate a rule.

“Politicians and government officials are constantly evolving how they use our service, and we want our policies to remain relevant to the ever-changing nature of political discourse on Twitter and protect the health of the public conversation,” Twitter said in a blog post.

“That’s why we’re reviewing our approach to world leaders and seeking your input.”

The survey will close on April 12.

Twitter said that it is also in the process of consulting with a range of human rights experts, civil society organisations, and academics worldwide whose feedback will be reflected in forthcoming revisions to the policy framework.

–IANS

gb/rt

