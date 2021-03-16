ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Twitter to allow security key as only authentication method

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Twitter has announced to let people use security keys as the only authentication method soon, adding that the micro-blogging platform will allow multiple security keys per account instead of just one.

Currently, Twitter users can use a security key to sign in and also need an authenticator app or SMS code as another 2FA (two-factor authentication) method.

“Secure your account (and that alt) with multiple security keys. Now you can enroll and log in with more than one physical key on both mobile and web,” the company said in a tweet late on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And coming soon: the option to add and use security keys as your only authentication method, without any other methods turned on,” it added.

Security keys are physical keys that connect to your computer using USB or Bluetooth. There are touted as the most secure way to protect online social media accounts.

Two-factor authentication is an extra layer of security for the Twitter account.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Instead of only entering a password to log in, you’ll also enter a code or use a security key. This additional step helps make sure that you, and only you, can access your account,” the company said in an update.

In December last year, the company said it updated two-factor authentication so users can log in with their physical security keys on Android and iOS, like on desktop.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

na/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleOPPO F19 Pro+ 5G scores high on style, specs
Next articleMicrosoft Teams, 365 services suffer global outage
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Tanishk Bagchi's 'Patli Kamariya' an 'out and out dance track'

Tahir Raj Bhasin on shooting in MP: The state has been 'a revelation'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has been shooting for his digital series "Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein" in Madhya Pradesh and...

Anjali Tatrari is 'Anju Bhai' on the set of her show!

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Anjali Tatrari, who is currently part of the show "Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii", is fondly called Anju Bhai...

Subhash Ghai brings ‘Pyar Ki Ganga Bahe’ nostalgia back

Feature Glamsham Editorial - 0
Subhash Ghai got nostalgic on a throwback picture with six stars while picturising a song 'pyar ki Ganga bahe' on communal harmony

Priya Banerjee is pretty lucky for me: 'Bekaaboo 2' director

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Actress Priya Banerjee seems to have hugely impressed Aarambh M. Singh, her director in the web...

RR gives Bumrah cheeky congratulatory message on marriage

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals (RR) wished India and Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates