Twitter to bring Clubhouse-like Spaces to desktop too

New Delhi, April 2 (I(ANS) Already available on Android and iOS under testing, the new Clubhouse-like audio chat rooms feature called Spaces by Twitter will soon be available on desktops too.

App researcher Jane Manchun Wong first spotted the arrival of Spaces on the web version.

“Twitter is working on @TwitterSpaces preview cards for the web app,” she posted in a tweet.

After first testing its audio chat feature Spaces with a small group of people on iOS, Twitter last month said it is now expanding the test to Android users in India, to give them a chance to join, listen, and speak in live, host-moderated audio conversations.

Currently, the feature is available as an early preview for a select few Android users who are part of the app’s Beta programme in the country.

In the feature, users can create a ‘Space’ that their followers can join to participate in a conversation.

Anyone on Twitter can listen in on the conversation, though only the host can control who gets to speak.

The move comes at a time when invite-only, audio-chat app Clubhouse is fast gaining popularity among the social media users.

Tech companies like LinkedIn and Spotify are also working on Clubhouse-like live audio features, while Facebook is also reportedly working on such feature.

–IANS

na/