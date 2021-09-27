Twitter will allow hosts to add topics in Spaces

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Sep 27 (IANS) Micro-blogging site Twitter is adding topics to Spaces for hosts to tag their Spaces with up to three relevant topics.

Currently, there are only 10 Topics to choose from limited to English. The initial 10 Topics are business, finance, Music, sports, technology, gaming, world news, entertainment, arts-culture, home-family and careers.

“New in Spaces: Topics, when creating or scheduling a Space, some of you on Android can choose up to 3 Topics to tag it with from a list of our top 10 Topics. But it’s only 10 Topics for now and we’ll expand as we build together,” the company said in a tweet.

Twitter also started rolling out a new update to Spaces to allow hosts to designate up to two co-hosts for its social audio rooms.

The update will make it easier for hosts of the audio space to help manage and moderate conversations.

Once invited, co-hosts have almost all the same moderation and managing privileges as the main host, they can speak, invite other members of the room to speak, pin tweets, boot people from the room and more.

A recent report said that Twitter users will now be able to compose a new tweet directly from the Space, which will link to the audio chat and any accompanying hashtags.

While it was previously possible to compose new tweets while listening to a Space, having the composer directly in the Space will allow participants to more easily tweet about the conversation as it’s happening.

–IANS

wh/ksk/