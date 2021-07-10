Twitter working on implementing Sign in with Apple support: Report

Adv.

San Francisco, July 10 (IANS) Micro-blogging site Twitter is reportedly working on adding support for Sign in with Apple.

According to researcher Jane Manchun Wong, if Twitter ends up fully rolling it out to the public, this feature would allow users to sign in to Twitter using their Apple ID.

Wong has discovered a variety of different pieces of evidence suggesting that Twitter is developing support for Sign in with Apple. One piece of evidence is a new “Connected accounts” option that lists Apple as an option for signing in, 9To5Mac reported.

Adv.

Twitter explains: “These are the social accounts you connected to your Twitter account to log in. You can disable access here.”

Apple does offer support for applications and websites to give users the ability to upgrade an existing account to Sign in with Apple, the report said.

This, however, is not required for developers to adopt Sign In with Apple, so it’s unclear if Twitter will support this feature for fully converting your account to Sign in with Apple, it added.

Adv.

To use Sign in with Apple, you need to use two-factor authentication and be signed in to iCloud with that Apple ID on your Apple device.

Apple first launched this platform at WWDC 2019, touting it as a tracking-free way of signing in to apps and services. Apple has strict guidelines for when an application is required to support Sign in with Apple.

Twitter, however, has not been required to add Sign in With Apple because the Twitter for iOS app exclusively uses its own sign-in systems, not any third-party systems.

Adv.

This means that if Twitter wants to add other sign-in options, it must also add Sign in with Apple support, the report said.

There is no word on when Twitter might launch Sign in with Apple Support, but Wong’s evidence suggests that it’s something the company is currently working on, it added.

–IANS

vc/kr