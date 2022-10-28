Twitterati in super jolly mood as Musk 'frees' Twitter bird

People stormed social media with funny memes, jokes, GIFs and posts after Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced to “free” the Twitter bird. From sharing movie clips of southern superstar Rajinikanth where he orders all members inside the house to get out one by one (as he is the new owner) to asking Musk about giving the dislike button, Twitterati on Friday went gaga over him becoming the new Twitter boss.

A user posted a picture of the Tesla CEO leaving from a burning location with a caption, “Elon Musk leaving Twitter Office after the first day of work”.

Another Twitter user posted a video of a man crushing coconuts continuously, in which the caption says, “Elon musk firing Twitter Employees be like”.

“A lot of us need verification, can you fire the idiot that keeps denying me so I can have my identity secured on your new app,” another follower asked Musk.

“Trump getting ready for Elon Musk to unsuspend his account,” said another.

Reports said that Musk may himself become Twitter CEO and reverse lifetime bans on users.

The Tesla CEO is expected to reorganize Twitter and cut the workforce by a massive margin.

“Currently being celebrated by thousands of Musk supporters shouting the N-word all over the platform,” commented one user.

On Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal’s sacking, a user posted a meme with the caption: “Get ready for a government job as there is no security in private jobs.”