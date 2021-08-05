Two new Philips TWS headphones now in India

Adv.

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) TPV Technology, license partner of Philips, on Thursday unveiled two new wireless headphones from the Philips audio range in India.

The Philips SBH2515BK/10 and TAT3225BK are priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 7,990, respectively, and are available on Flipkart.com.

“The new range of Philips TWS headphones are multi-functional, offering you complete freedom and the assurance of a great audio experience,” Shailesh Prabhu, Country Head, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd., said in a statement.

“TWS as a category has been on a constant rise and their utility has only increased in the past years. They have become a key requirement for virtual meetings, e-learning and entertainment at home. These new TWS earphones are the perfect companion for the younger, style conscious consumers who love to enjoy music, videos, gaming and more on the go,” it added.

The Philips SBH2515BK/10 comes with over 110 hours of play time with a USB charging case that doesn’t just charge your headphones but also your phone.

The 6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you great sound and punchy bass. The oval-shaped acoustic tube maximizes passive noise isolation. Mono mode gives you the option to leave one ear free for when you want to stay aware of the world around you.

Philips TAT3225BK has a 13 mm speaker driver to ensure strong bass, latest Bluetooth 5.2 and IPX4 rating to fulfil all the utility demands of the generation Z consumer.

These earphones are splash and sweat resistant, making them the perfect companion for your outdoor jog, or even for long term usage in humid conditions.

These earbuds are equipped with 13 mm drivers. You get 6 hours of play time and an additional 18 hours with the charging case; which is sufficient enough for a full day of use.

–IANS

vc/bg