Uber expands grocery delivery service to over 400 US cities

Adv.

San Francisco, July 20 (IANS) Ride-hailing major Uber has announced that its on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery is now available to customers in over 400 cities and towns across the US.

This marks Uber’s first major grocery expansion in the US, more than doubling the availability of the offering this week, and accelerating its grocery rollout this year with a 1,200-store partnership with the Albertsons Companies, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Today, nearly three million consumers order groceries and other essentials each month through Uber.

Adv.

“This past year has been one of incredible growth for grocery delivery. By adding thousands of beloved grocers to our selection this year, we are fast-tracking our efforts to help Americans get everything they need from their favourite supermarket, delivered to their doorsteps,” said Raj Beri, Uber’s Global Head of Grocery and New Verticals.

Since launching in July 2020, Uber has seen consistent growth in the US for its grocery category.

On all grocery orders over $30, Uber Pass and Eats Pass customers will get $0 delivery.

Adv.

Grocery delivery became a key component of Uber’s business during the pandemic.

The company has acquired several delivery startups in recent years, like Cornershop, Postmates and Drizly.

–IANS

Adv.

na/