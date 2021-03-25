ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Uber joins hands with ScriptDrop for prescription delivery

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, March 25 (IANS) Ride-hailing platform Uber has partnered with prescription delivery services provider ScriptDrop to be the default delivery service for the company’s pharmacies in 37 US states.

The service lets pharmacies offer prescription deliveries for patients. The tool can integrate with whatever organisational software the pharmacies normally use to keep track of prescriptions, The Verge reported.

“Being able to combine ScriptDrop’s integrated interface with Uber’s technology means that pharmacies of all sizes will be better equipped to improve prescription adherence and serve the most vulnerable of their communities,” Amanda Epp, ScriptDrop CEO, said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Covid-19 pandemic fueled a rise in mail-order and courier-based drug deliveries, as people avoided in-person trips to the pharmacy.

This is Uber’s second foray into prescription delivery. It partnered with NimbleRx to deliver drugs in Seattle and Dallas in August 2020, the report said.

The company then expanded that service to Austin, Houston, and New York City. The company has other health care functions, including a tool that lets doctors or other providers book rides for patients to and from appointments, it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, the ride-hailing major partnered with the volunteer based organisation Robin Hood Army (RHA) to provide free rides worth Rs 50 lakh to its ‘Senior Patrol programme’.

Through this partnership, Uber will provide free rides to the vulnerable elderly to and from vaccine centres to receive their doses across 53 Indian cities, where both Uber and RHA operate.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

vc/ksk/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAstronomers obtain 1st image of black hole's magnetic fields
Next articleXiaomi announces Rs 100cr-support package for entrepreneurs
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Babu claims bronze; India finish para shooting WC with 7 medals

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Al Ain (UAE), March 25 (IANS) Para shooter Sidhartha Babu won a bronze as India ended their campaign with seven medals, including two...
Read more
Box Office

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ makes Rs 6.4 crore on opening day

Glamsham Bureau - 0
'Godzilla vs. Kong' opened to big box-office numbers on the opening day in India, raking Rs 6.4 crore (nett) on the first day of its release.
Read more
News

Pooja Bhatt: Mask up people!

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Thursday took to social media to remind all that the Covid-19 pandemic was not yet over
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Maini to race in DTM with Mercedes-AMG team GetSpeed

CSK to shift IPL preparatory camp to Mumbai from Chennai

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Chennai, March 25 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) travel to Mumbai on Thursday to continue with their preparations for the Indian Premier League...

CSK sign up Afghan pacer Farooqi as net bowler

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi has been signed up by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK)...

Babu claims bronze; India finish para shooting WC with 7 medals

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Al Ain (UAE), March 25 (IANS) Para shooter Sidhartha Babu won a bronze as India ended their campaign with seven medals, including two...

Rahul loves Krishna's aggression, bravery

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) K.L. Rahul on Thursday said he wasn't surprised with the performance of pace bowler M. Prasidh Krishna, who took four...

Orleans Masters badminton: Saina, Ira enter quarter-finals

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Orleans (France), March 25 (IANS) India's Saina Nehwal beat France's Marie Batomene 18-21, 21-15, 21-10 in a Round of 16 match to reach the...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates