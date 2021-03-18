ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Ultrasound has potential to damage coronaviruses: Study

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New York, March 18 (IANS) Coronaviruses may be vulnerable to ultrasound vibrations, within the frequencies used in medical diagnostic imaging, said researchers.

Through computer simulations, the team modelled the virus’ mechanical response to vibrations across a range of ultrasound frequencies and found that vibrations between 25 and 100 megahertz triggered the virus’ shell and spikes to collapse and start to rupture within a fraction of a millisecond.

This effect was seen in simulations of the virus in air and in water, said the researchers, including Tomasz Wierzbicki from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve proven that under ultrasound excitation the coronavirus shell and spikes will vibrate, and the amplitude of that vibration will be very large, producing strains that could break certain parts of the virus, doing visible damage to the outer shell and possibly invisible damage to the RNA inside,” said Wierzbicki.

The coronavirus’ structure is an all-too-familiar image, with its densely packed surface receptors resembling a thorny crown, the team said.

These spike-like proteins latch onto healthy cells and trigger the invasion of viral RNA. While the virus’ geometry and infection strategy is generally understood, little is known about its physical integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the study, published in the Journal of the Mechanics and Physics of Solids, the team introduced acoustic vibrations into the simulations and observed how the vibrations rippled through the virus’ structure across a range of ultrasound frequencies.

The team started with vibrations of 100 megahertz, or 100 million cycles per second, which they estimated would be the shell’s natural vibrating frequency, based on what’s known of the virus’ physical properties.

When they exposed the virus to 100 MHz ultrasound excitations, the virus’ natural vibrations were initially undetectable. But within a fraction of a millisecond the external vibrations, resonating with the frequency of the virus’ natural oscillations, caused the shell and spikes to buckle inward, similar to a ball that dimples as it bounces off the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the researchers increased the amplitude, or intensity, of the vibrations, the shell could fracture — an acoustic phenomenon known as resonance that also explains how opera singers can crack a wineglass if they sing at just the right pitch and volume.

At lower frequencies of 25 MHz and 50 MHz, the virus buckled and fractured even faster, both in simulated environments of air, and of water that is similar in density to fluids in the body.

–IANS

vc/rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articlePic Gallery: Ananya Panday takes us back in 90s with Photoshoot
Next articleNASA rover captures sounds of driving on Mars
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Satish Kaushik tests Covid positive

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik has tested positive for Covid-19. He is currently under quarantine at home.Kaushik, 64, took to Twitter...
Read more
Technology

Uber pledges free rides worth Rs 50 lakh for vaccinating India's elderly

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) With the aim to support the vaccination of senior citizens, ride-hailing major Uber on Thursday partnered with the...
Read more
Sports

T20 World Cup regional qualifiers postponed

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The 2022 T20 World Cup qualifiers in Africa and Asia have been postponed due to Covid-19, the International...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Cricket South Africa mulls majority independent members

Narwal lead Indian challenge at para shooting World Cup

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Al Ain (UAE), March 18 (IANS) Top para shooters including Sydney 2019 World Championships medallists Manish Narwal and Singhraj will be...

'Argentina, Germany tours helped in preparation for Olympics'

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) The Indian women's hockey team's recent tours to Argentina and Germany have been crucial in their preparations for the...

SonyLIV’s next titled Project 9191

News Glamsham Editorial - 0
SonyLIV's Project 9191 is about a team who ace in pre-empting crimes and stopping them before occurrence

AITA U-16 Talent Series: Sriram, Disha through to finals

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) Vaibhav Krishna Sriram and Suchir Chetan Sheshadri overcame their respective fancied rivals to set up a title clash in the...

Vishal Dadlani selects photo for his funeral, netizens upset

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani on Thursday drew social media ire after he posted a picture that he feels would be apt for his funeral.
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates