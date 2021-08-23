Unicommerce to increase workforce by 60% in FY22

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Supply chain software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform Unicommerce on Monday said it plans to increase its workforce by 60 per cent by onboarding over 150 people until the end of FY22.

Currently, the company employs over 240 people.

In a statement, the company said it will expand the workforce to support its expansion plan in India and international markets and further bolster its technology team.

“We aim to continue the strong growth momentum and have a clear roadmap of international expansion for FY22. We will continue to expand our team to continue to enhance our product portfolio and strengthen our client base in India and international markets,” said Kapil Makhija, CEO Unicommerce.

The company said it will conduct the recruitment drive through job portals, third-party HR services, career pages and internal references.

Processing over 20 per cent of India’s e-commerce volumes, Unicommerce has been a growth enabler for e-tailers and D2C brands by providing them with best-in-class order, inventory, and warehouse management, along with the omnichannel solution.

Amid the pandemic, Unicommerce has recorded good business growth, with over 15,000 registered customers across India, Middle East and South-East Asia.

The company said it currently manages more than 150 stores and over 6,000 warehouses and processes over 300 million transactions annually, which translates into $4 billion GMV annually

–IANS

na/