UNISOC unveils chipset for premium smartphones in India

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Chinese chipset maker UNISOC on Wednesday unveiled a new generation processor — T610 — to give Indian users superior performance and a faster mobile application processing experience.

The T610 is a processor designed to be used in smartphones and tablets, and adopts a 12nm process that features two 1.8 GHz Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs and six 1.8 GHz Arm Cortex-A55 CPUs while the GPU uses the 614.4MHz Mali G52.

“It is our absolute pleasure to introduce UNISOC T610 for our users in India,” Eric Zhou, EVP of UNISOC, said in a statement.

“Our T610 chipset offers smartphone users premium features, including optimum performance, enhanced power efficiency, seamless gameplay, and picture-perfect photography,” Zhou added.

The UNISOC T610 based on the 12nm process boosts the single-core performance by 45 per cent compared to other competing products and the multi-core performance by over 25 per cent.

The new 8-core architecture 4G mobile platform uses the flagship DynamIQ design based on the fifth-generation Vivimagic image engine solution for significant performance enhancements.

With excellent support from their memory verification laboratory, the UNISOC T610 supports a wide variety of memory particles available on the market while supporting a much more comprehensive memory frequency range up to 1600 MHz.

The UNISOC T610 supports high-end 4-shots for ultra-wide angle, wide-angle and telephoto three-channel to achieve accurate image restoration with no switching delay.

It also supports applications such as wide colour gamut management, screen brightness adaptive, smart resolution, blue light suppression and so on that result in more robust multimedia performance.

The new 3A synchronisation technology ensures that there is no brightness jump on the screen while the sensor is in the process of switching.

