Unlock with Apple Watch isn't working for some iPhone 13 users: Report

San Francisco, Sep 25 (IANS) Multiple users have found that they cannot unlock their iPhone 13 with the Apple Watch and instead receive an error, and it’s not clear why.

As the initial iPhone 13 orders begin rolling out to customers on Friday, many users are excited to spend time getting to know their new device, reports AppleInsider.

But, unfortunately, for a specific subset of Apple Watch wearers, the new iPhone may also bring a little frustration, the report said.

A new bug has cropped up — seemingly exclusive to the iPhone 13 line, where users can no longer unlock their iPhone by using Apple’s “Unlock with Apple Watch” feature.

Instead, when attempting to set up the feature, the iPhone 13 will display an error.

User Monzilla88 on Reddit first reported the issue to the subreddit r/AppleWatch on Friday.

They state that both their iPhone 13 Pro and Apple Watch SE are up to date with the newest iOS and watchOS updates.

“Whenever I try to enable unlock with Apple Watch on my phone I get an error saying “Unable to communicate with Apple Watch,” they posted.

Monzilla88 claimed that they had tried unpairing and repairing, hard resetting both devices, turning on and off passcodes, but not no avail, the report said.

Another user reported that they had attempted to reset passwords, reset network settings, and setting up their Apple Watch as a new watch, it added.

More than 20 other users self-reported the same problem, with others noting that the feature works fine on iOS 15 on older models of iPhone, including the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the iPhone X.

–IANS

vc/ksk/