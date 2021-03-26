UP tops in digital payments in country

ADVERTISEMENT

Lucknow, March 26 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has set a record in the number of digital transactions.

The record increase has been registered during the period that includes even the Corona lockdown.

According to the government spokesman, banks are playing a significant role in encouraging the digital transactions to give wings to the Digital India campaign.

The transactions through banks have crossed the figure of Rs 286 crore till December 2020, in the financial year 2020-21, which was Rs 151 crore more than during the same period in 2019-20, recording an increase of 112 percent.

The spokesman said that the digital transactions were to the tune of Rs 122.84 crore in the year 2017-18 which rose to Rs 161.69 crore in 2018-19 and further to Rs 189.07 crore in 2019-20.

These transactions were facilitated through various modes like mobile banking, Unified Payment Gateway (UPI) App, internet banking, debit card etc.

In addition to this, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has identified two districts in Uttar Pradesh — Siddhartha Nagar and Firozabad — as the ‘digital districts’ where the digital transactions are being encouraged through expanding and strengthening the digital payment system in these districts.

