Upcoming Galaxy M54 may feature Snapdragon 888 processor

Seoul, Oct 17 (IANS) South Korean tech giant Samsung may launch a new smartphone, Galaxy M54, this year that could feature Snapdragon 888 processor along with a high-refresh-rate screen, and a big battery.

The smartphone will feature a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, citing a YouTube channel, SamMobile reported.

The upcoming smartphone will reportedly come equipped with the Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage.

Talking about the camera, it could feature a 32MP selfie camera, a 64MP primary rear camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro camera.

Users may expect 4K video recording through the front and rear cameras, the report said.

The smartphone is expected to come powered by a 6,000mAh battery that will be charged with a 25W fast charger.

Moreover, it is expected to have a fingerprint reader, GPS, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C port as well.

Samsung previously launched mid-range smartphones like Galaxy M52 and Galaxy M53, and it looks like Samsung is thinking of making the Galaxy M54 even better, as per the report.

–IANS

shs/uk