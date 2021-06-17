UpGrad strengthens senior leadership teams in UK, US

Adv.

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Global online higher education provider upGrad on Thursday announced to strengthen its senior leadership teams in the UK and the US.

In the UK, Tom Atkinson joins as the VP for sales and partnerships and Octave Auger as the VP for growth, while Aaron Edgell joins as VP of marketing in North America.

“There is a serious need for digital upskilling in the UK which is why we have chosen to focus our efforts on this market. Leveraging Tom and Octave’s expertise across sales, partnerships and growth will be key to building more world-class partnerships and products that will help to plug the digital skills gap,” said Saranjit Sangar, CEO-EMEA, upGrad.

Atkinson will be responsible for strengthening the business’s foothold in the UK, Europe and the Middle East.

In North America, Edgell will lead end-to-end marketing where he will manage all aspects of digital marketing, advertising, brand strategy, PR, and SEO as the edtech company scales up operations in this region.

“The UK is synonymous with quality education, and we are poised to help UK universities reap the benefits by exporting services to geographies all over the world where demand is high,” said Atkinson.

upGrad, which offers more than 100 courses in collaboration with top-notch global/local universities like Deakin Business School (Australia), Duke CE (US), Michigan State University (US), Liverpool Business School (UK), IIT Madras (India), IIM Kozhikode (India) and others, has empowered over 10 lakh registered learners over 50 countries across the world.

Co-founded by entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala, Kumar and Phalgun Kompalli in 2015, upGrad has achieved an annual revenue run rate (ARR) of $165 million and maintains a strong network of over 20 national and international universities.

The company has announced to close March 2022 at $500 million revenue run rate.

