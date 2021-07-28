Upraised partners tech entrepreneurs to upskill Indian youth

Adv.

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Ed-tech startup Upraised on Wednesday collaborated with India’s influential tech entrepreneurs to create awareness about skilling for students in today’s highly competitive environment.

The startup focused on upskilling students as well professionals had recently announced the launch of the Embark Internship Programme 2021 with a primary goal to help college students land internships at high growth companies.

Industry experts and influencers such as Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, Paytm, Tanmay Bhat, Comedian, YouTuber and Investor, Ankur Warikoo, Founder, Nearbuy.com, will together with Upraised sponsor the upskilling and placement of 150 interns each.

Over the next few weeks, these influencers will engage with their followers and create awareness about how students can benefit from Embark to land their dream internship.

“It is very encouraging to see tech leaders coming together to help skill the young talent of India. If done right, internships can help more students from Tier-I and II cities to participate in the tech gold rush we are witnessing right now, and it can widen the pool of qualified talent that companies can hire from. It’s a win-win for everyone,” Mona Gandhi, Founder, Upraised, said in a statement.

In addition to the six-week immersive learning experience, Embark also offers a number of benefits for the students: Guaranteed internship across five different career tracks at well-funded fast-growing companies; best-in-class stipend ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 70,000; full-time job offer by performing during internship etc.

“India has a large pool of youngsters that need training to build great careers. Excited to support Upraised as they skill students and get them internships at startups. I encourage students to participate in Embark and get the best internships in India,” said Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Other key personalities joining this bandwagon are: Bejul Somaiya, Partner at Lightspeed; Saptarshi Prakash, Design Manager, Swiggy; Vidit Aatrey, Founder and CEO, Meesho; Sairee Chahal, Founder, Sheroes; and Malini Agarwal, Founder, MissMalini.

–IANS

