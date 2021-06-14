Upraised raises bar to help Indian startups find best tech talent

Adv.

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) As the Indian startup scene brightens up amid the growing digital adoption in the pandemic, ed-tech startup Upraised said on Monday it has embarked on its journey to provide up-skilled tech talent to leading startups and unicorns.

Upraised, that recently raised a $1.3 million funding by tech entrepreneurs like Airbnb co-founder and CTO Nate Blecharcyzk, Kunal Shah (CRED), Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Paytm) as well as Lightspeed India and South Park Commons, has helped start-ups like MPL, CRED, Unacademy, Freshworks and others hire the best tech latent.

“Covid has significantly sped up tech adoption across the country, and we are seeing a new unicorn startup every week. This has led to a rise in the need for skilled Product Managers at unicorn startups,” said Mona Gandhi, Founder, Upraised and a former Airbnb executive.

Among the unique offerings that Upraised has for its candidates is 100 per cent job guarantee else full refund.

“Upraised is paving the way to help students and job aspirants awaiting to upgrade their careers,” Gandhi said in a statement.

Upraised said it has a near perfect placement rate of 96 per cent as candidates first take their proprietary Know Your Self (KYS) test to understand their strengths and blindspots.

Upraised then creates a customised learning programme tailored to their individual needs and the companies they want to work for.

The platform provides a 16-week programme, enabling professionals from varied backgrounds to become product managers.

Upraised app is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

–IANS

na/