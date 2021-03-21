ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

US appeals WTO panel report on S Korea over tariffs

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Geneva, March 20 (IANS) The US has appealed a World Trade Organisation’s panel report in favour of Seoul over Washington’s high tariffs on South Korea’s steel and power transformer products.

The US filed a notice of appeal with the WTO’s Appellate Body, a move that left the dispute in limbo as the de facto Supreme Court of international trade has stopped functioning for more than a year.

The WTO’s Dispute Settlement Body had planned to hold a meeting on Friday to adopt the panel report, but the meeting was cancelled due to the U.S. appeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. move came two months after the WTO panel said eight cases of Washington’s tariffs on South Korean goods violated the international organisation’s rules, reports Yonhap news agency.

The US has been levying high tariffs on some South Korean products by applying the “adverse facts available” (AFA) provision since May 2016, according to South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The provision allows extremely high anti-dumping and countervailing tariffs if an accused company doesn’t provide the data demanded by authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The US has been imposing tariffs of 9.49 percent to 59.72 percent on South Korean steel products, with those on electrical transformers reaching 60.81 percent.

South Korea filed the lawsuit with the WTO in February 2018, as the two countries failed to narrow their differences.

In January, South Korea said the latest decision by the WTO will help in preventing unlawful application of the AFA provision on other products.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

na/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articlePariva Pranati thanks family on International Day of Happiness
Next articleCovid in pregnancy linked to adverse outcomes for mother, baby
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Covid in pregnancy linked to adverse outcomes for mother, baby

US appeals WTO panel report on S Korea over tariffs

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Geneva, March 20 (IANS) The US has appealed a World Trade Organisation's panel report in favour of Seoul over Washington's high tariffs on...

Pariva Pranati thanks family on International Day of Happiness

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) On the occasion of International Day of Happiness, on Saturday, actress Pariva Pranati says her family is the biggest...

Sanjay Kapoor misses his buddy Rajiv Kapoor

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Kapoor on Saturday uploaded an old picture of himself with late actor and friend Rajiv Kapoor. Along...

Anupam Kher urges people to follow Covid protocol

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter on Saturday to share a video on the importance of wearing mask and...

Ankit Siwach: I thrive on learning from others rather than compete

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actor Ankit Siwach, who is currently seen as the antagonist Vyom on the show "Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Naya...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates