US Chamber of Commerce, over 40 cos to help India fight Covid

Washington, April 27 (IANS) After Google and Microsoft stepped up to help India in its fight against the second and more lethal wave of coronavirus, the US Chamber of Commerce and CEOs from over 40 companies on Monday announced to provide the country with critical supplies.

The new US public-private partnership –A Global Task Force on Pandemic Response: Mobilising for India — will provide the country with critical medical supplies, vaccines, oxygen and other life-saving assistance amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases.

The partnership is supported by the Chamber’s US-India Business Council, the Business Roundtable and the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

“What we are witnessing in India is a stark reminder that while the United States has turned a corner in our efforts to combat the pandemic, our global partners are facing a staggering health crisis that requires a substantial public-private response,” said Suzanne Clark, president and chief executive officer of the US Chamber of Commerce, in a statement.

“This global crisis requires a global response, and the American business community could not be better positioned, or more determined, to help lead the way,” Clark added.

As part of these efforts, the US Chamber of Commerce Foundation has developed Resources for India’s Covid-19 Crisis, including a portal through which American companies can offer in-kind donations.

“We understand the importance of public-private partnerships to address global problems,” said Clark.

“The steps we take together can help the world’s second largest country and provide a playbook to combat the virus until safe and effective vaccines are more widely and globally available.”

The announcement came as part of a US Chamber of Commerce-hosted meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs Kurt Campbell, and after the recent call between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Productive conversation with @USIBC today on how the United States and India can leverage the expertise and capabilities of the US private sector as we urgently work toward solutions for India’s Covid-19 crisis,” Blinken shared in a tweet on Tuesday.

Biden on Monday assured PM Modi that the US will work closely with India to fight the pandemic.

–IANS

