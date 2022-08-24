US Cloud software provider BlackLine opens India Development Centre

Bengaluru, Aug 24 (IANS) US-based Cloud software provider BlackLine on Wednesday announced the opening of India Development Centre (IDC) here that would expand accounting automation software leader’s research and development (R&D) capabilities and drive innovation for global customers.

The innovation hub is expected to accommodate several hundred employees by the end of 2024.

The initial focus of the IDC will be on R&D and cloud operations, including new engineering teams building advanced services for its market-leading accounting automation platform.

In addition, the company said that teams will be established to achieve enhanced cloud operations and engineering support.

“Over the next two years, we plan to build out teams across a range of areas, including product management, design, engineering, architecture, and program management,” said Raghu Dwarakanath, managing director of BlackLine’s IDC.

“These teams will have the opportunity to help solve some of the biggest problems facing Finance and Accounting, by advancing best-in-class cloud software that is used by some of the largest and most successful companies in the world,” Dwarakanath added.

The new location will also allow BlackLine to leverage Bengaluru’s well-established technology ecosystem to explore future innovation partnerships that could benefit customers worldwide.

BlackLine’s cloud-based financial operations management platform and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work and driving accountability through visibility.

More than 4,000 customers now use BlackLine’s services and solutions.

