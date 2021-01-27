ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

US Consulate Hyderabad to support Covid Gameathon

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad, Jan 27 (IANS) The US Consulate General in Hyderabad on Wednesday announced that it is supporting the Covid-19 Gameathon, beginning on February 12.

One of the largest pan-India hackathons aimed at developing innovative games for social good, the Covid-19 Gameathon’s focus is to raise awareness about the challenges caused by the recent pandemic, and at the same time, offer solutions that help people stay safe.

The Gameathon is hosted by St. Francis College for Women, Hyderabad and HEART Hyderabad, a US Consulate alumni organisation with the support of the US Consulate General Hyderabad’s “COVID-19 Small Grants Program.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The month-long virtual event includes virtual webinars and weekly interactions with expert mentors. At the end of the event, participants will submit their games to a panel of industry stalwarts who will determine the top entries, the Consulate General said in a statement.

Those selected as winners stand a chance to win multiple prizes up to Rs 1 lakh, with special recognition for women in STEM. Subsequently, the winning submissions will be selected for incubation and official publication.

The event will invite more than 5,000 game developers from leading universities and gaming industries, over 100 game prototypes and 10,000 game downloads post-incubation. It offers an extraordinary opportunity for all participants to create tremendous value and impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

ms/vd

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleNeha Bhasin: What's the use of being an artiste if I don't have a distinct voice?
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Ace Bengali director Kaushik Ganguly set to start Bollywood inning

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Acclaimed Bengali filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly will make his Bollywood with the film Manohar Pandey, featuring Supriya Pathak Kapur, Saurabh...
Read more
Technology

This immune cell in blood may up severe Covid risk

IANS - 0
London, Jan 27 (IANS) Researchers have found that patients with severe Covid-19 have significantly elevated levels of a certain type of immune cells...
Read more
Technology

India's smartphone shipments hit over 150 million units in 2020

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) India's smartphone shipments declined by a modest 4 per cent year-on-year (yoy) to reach over 150 million units...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Qualcomm launches 4th gen Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Chipmaker Qualcomm on Wednesday introduced their 4th generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms during their Automotive Redefined: Technology Showcase...

Chloride-rich particles linked to visibility reduction over Delhi

NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft to depart asteroid Bennu on May 10

Young children determine emotion by what they hear: Study

TikTok lays off several workers in India after permanent ban (Lead)

OnePlus co-founder launches 'Nothing', 1st smart device soon

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021