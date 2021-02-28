ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

US FDA approves emergency use of J&J Covid-19 vaccine

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New York, Feb 28 (IANS) The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the single-shot Johnson and Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, the third to be authorised against the disease in the country.

The authorisation allows the vaccine to be distributed in the US for use in individuals 18 years of age and older, the FDA said on Saturday.

“The authorisation of this vaccine expands the availability of vaccines, the best medical prevention method for Covid-19, to help us in the fight against this pandemic, which has claimed over half a million lives in the United States,” Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, sia din a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The totality of the available data provides clear evidence that the Janssen Covid-19 Vaccine may be effective in preventing the coronavirus, the FDA said.

The Janssen Covid-19 vaccine is manufactured using a specific type of virus called adenovirus type 26 (Ad26).

The vaccine uses Ad26 to deliver a piece of the DNA, or genetic material, that is used to make the distinctive “spike” protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

While adenoviruses are a group of viruses that are relatively common, Ad26, which can cause cold symptoms and pink eye, has been modified for the vaccine so that it cannot replicate in the human body to cause illness.

After a person receives this vaccine, the body can temporarily make the spike protein, which does not cause disease, but triggers the immune system to learn to react defensively, producing an immune response against SARS-CoV-2.

The Janssen Covid-19 Vaccine is administered as a single dose.

ADVERTISEMENT

At this time, data are not available to determine how long the vaccine will provide protection, nor is there evidence that the vaccine prevents transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from person to person, the FDA said.

–IANS

gb/sdr/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleApple Music launches 'Behind The Songs' hub
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Bura na maano Covid hai: Experts on Holi

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Vivek Singh ChauhanNew Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) As millions across the nation gear up for the festival of colours on March 29,...
Read more
News

Armaan Malik: New artistes getting chance in B'wood due to social media

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Ahana BhattacharyaMumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Getting noticed or discovered has become easier for budding singers all thanks to social media, feels Armaan...
Read more
Sports

I-League: Aizawl chasing win and luck in match vs Chennai

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kalyani (West Bengal), Feb 27 (IANS) Aizawl FC will need a win against Chennai City at the Kalyani Municipal stadium on Sunday to...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Apple Music launches 'Behind The Songs' hub

Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, Feb 28 (IANS) Apple Music has launched "Behind the Songs," a new hub dedicated to showcasing, highlighting as well as celebrating...

PSLV rocket lifts off with 19 satellites from Brazil, US and...

Bura na maano Covid hai: Experts on Holi

Indian rocket PSLV puts Brazil's Amazonia-1 satellite into orbit (Lead)

realme Narzo 30 Pro outsmarts nearest 5G rivals

'Satellite launch beginning of strong India-Brazil partnership'

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021