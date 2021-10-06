Users complain of iPad mini 6 screen distortions: Report

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Oct 6 (IANS) Several users of iPad mini 6 are reporting screen distortions that appear when pressure is applied to the display, suggesting internal hardware is pressing against the panel.

According to a Reddit thread posted on Tuesday, a number of users are experiencing what is described as screen discoloration and distortion issues on their new iPad mini devices, reports AppleInsider.

Bright or discoloured spots appear at specific points on the panel when pressure is applied to iPad mini’s screen, with the effect becoming more pronounced when the tablet is displaying dark images or operating in Dark Mode, according to owners.

For example, a user in the original Reddit post notes three spots that form along the top portion of the panel when the tablet is in portrait orientation. Other users have seen similar distortions at other points including a position just above the USB-C port.

Multiple users are reporting identical experiences, with some claiming the artifacts also appear on replaced devices and units on display at Apple Stores.

The user theorises that the perceived problem can be traced back to iPad mini’s design and is related to clearance between the screen and underlying components.

According to the report, on a basic level, modern LCD screens are transmissive light systems that consist of liquid crystals suspended between substrates of polarised glass or film.

When electric current is applied to the material it aligns (or more accurately, the liquid crystals shift orientation) to allow light from a backlight to pass through the substrate. Images are formed by carefully controlling light transmission through tens of thousands of pixels.

While fairly robust, LCD panel structures are vulnerable to mechanical interruption, such as pressing on the substrate with any amount of force, the report said.

Applying direct pressure to the display can shift the liquid crystals and their respective alignment within individual pixels, disrupting the delicate balance that allows for uniform transmission of light. This results in distortions, discoloration, ripples and other effects, it added.

–IANS

vc/vd