Varanasi smart city trials drone services for Covid safety

Chennai, May 25 (IANS) City based drone-as-a-service provider Garuda Aerospace on Tuesday began public dissemination, sanitisation and medicine delivery operations on trial basis with three different drones in Varanasi, said a top company official.

“The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the drone operation in Varanasi. We will be using three different drones for three different purposes,” Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Managing Director of city-based Garuda Aerospace, told IANS.

As per the work order issued by the Varanasi Smart City, the trial will be for five days and it may also ask Garuda Aerospace to carry out sanitisation operation using drones.

Jayaprakash said White Knight drones will be used to explore the feasibility of delivering medicines; CK 100 drones for spraying disinfectants and Aakashvani drones for public announcements to enforce social distancing in Varanasi.

The holy city Varanasi is also the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

