Vedantu acquires majority stake in learning startup Pedagogy

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Live online learning platform Vedantu on Thursday announced a strategic investment in Pedagogy, an AI-enabled learning startup that provides online courses and interactive digital books for students preparing for competitive examinations.

With acquiring a majority stake, Vedantu aims to make Pedagogy’s unique product accessible to its over 30 million students at an affordable price.

“Delivery and distribution are two significant areas of investment for us, and we will continue to look for inorganic acquisitions or investment opportunities in these areas,” said Vamsi Krishna, CEO & Co-founder, Vedantu.

Founded by Archin Shah in 2016, Pedagogy works on a subscription-based model to provide trusted content to its students, from India’s best publishers and content creators.

It transforms physical books into interactive content and students can access books, courses, practice questions and tests on the go through its app and web platforms.

“This is the first step in creating a legitimate and new age distribution network. Pedagogy aims to be the largest platform to access digital books and is targeting onboard content creators across multiple segments,” said Shah.

Vedantu offers individual and group classes across K-12 and test preparation segments.

Over 1.5 lakh students study live every month on the platform and more than 40 million users access free content, tests, doubts, videos on Vedantu’s platform and its channels on YouTube monthly.

Vedantu said it would continue to invest in Pedagogy in the future.

–IANS

na/