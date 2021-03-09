ViewSonic launches new interactive displays in India

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) ViewSonic, a leading global provider of visual solutions, on Tuesday launched ViewBoard 50-3, a successor to ViewBoard 50-2.

The newly advanced product ViewBoard 50-3 is available in four different sizes — 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 86-inch — which are priced at Rs 1,99,000, Rs 3,90,000, Rs 7,00,000, and Rs 9,50,000, respectively.

The newly launched product comes with advanced operating system Android 8.0 to provide a better functioning and faster usage. It is also rooted with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM for operation.

It also comes with a low blue light certification by TUV Lab, providing an eye-care certified display.

“Our product has been designed with high level features enhancing digital learning experience. We are aiming to enlarge our ViewBoard 50 series further which can comply with our end consumers need. Ensuring an easy and efficient usage, this product will revolutionise the process of learning,” Muneer Ahmad, Business Head, ViewSonic India, said in a statement.

For teachers in the modern classrooms, the ViewBoard 50 series has the most intuitive interactive interface. It keeps continuous interaction within the first vision area and keeps everything within comfortable reach.

The ViewBoard 50 series is further complemented by wireless content sharing. The students can share their screens with the ViewBoard and vice versa with the built-in ViewBoard Cast app.

Embedded with 2.1 stereo sound with a built-in subwoofer, it also consists of myViewBoard Manager and LAN RS232 port command for easy remote control. To give a faster experience, the product comes with Intel certified slot which varies with different PCs. A top-mounted 1080p web camera can also be attached separately.

–IANS

wh/arm