Vivo delivers 1 lakh phones at homes in India in a month

Adv.

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) Global smartphone brand Vivo on Thursday announced that it successfully delivered one lakh smartphones between May 10 to June 10 at the doorstep of its customers, via its unique Vivo Smart Retail Initiative (VSR).

The first of its kind click-to-mortar model allows the customer to experience and buy Vivo products and services from the safety and convenience of their homes.

“The year 2020 was a time of extreme stress and uncertainty for business. So, we decided to create this unique lead generation platform last year to provide business continuity to our partners during the unprecedented crisis,” Nipun Marya, Director- Brand strategy, said in a statement.

Adv.

Reiterating its continued commitment towards mainline retail and enabling business continuity through an agile solution, the company launched Vivo Smart Retail Initiative last year.

The initiative, which helped bridge the gap between retailers and consumers in the post-pandemic world, has benefitted retail partners with an average increase of 10 per cent in business (in value terms).

The company successfully managed to achieve this landmark figure with the support of 7000 retailers and 6000 Vivo Brand Ambassadors (VBA’s).

Adv.

“Vivo Smart Retail’ has been a successful customer-centric innovation, and we are delighted to witness such an overwhelming response!” Marya said.

“This initiative is a testament to our commitment to ensure our consumers’ safety and wellbeing while providing business continuity for our retail partners,” he added.

The innovative model was launched last year to cater to the pent-up smartphone demand across the country by leveraging the brand’s vast retail network while adhering to all statutory requirements and regulations of the Government.

Adv.

As a responsible corporate, Vivo helped retailers regain their business footprint and ensure they can address consumer queries in an efficient and streamlined manner.

–IANS

vc/na