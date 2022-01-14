vivo launches Y21e with Snapdragon 680 chip now in India

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) Smartphone brand vivo on Friday expanded its Y Series with Y21e device in India.

Priced at Rs 12,990, vivo Y21e offers 3GB+64GB storage and 0.5 GB Extended RAM.

It is available in two colour options — Midnight Blue and Diamond Glow.

The Y21e smartphone is powered by all-new Snapdragon 680 mobile platform and a 5000mAh battery.

“The vivo Y-Series is aimed towards millennials who have a penchant for immersive experiences and superior technology. With this launch, we hope to establish a strong portfolio by offering customers a diverse range of smartphones in a variety of categories,” said Yogendra Sriramula, Director, Brand Strategy, vivo India.

vivo Y21e sports a 16.55cm (6.51-inch) HD+ Halo Full View Display with in-cell technology for an immersive viewing experience.

The smartphone also comes with 18W Fast Charge along with reverse charging that will turn the smartphone into a power bank.

The ‘Multi Turbo 5.0′ feature enhances data connection, system processor speed and ensures power-saving performance.

The real camera has 13MP primary sensor and 2MP super macro camera. The device offers an 8MP selfie camera with Face Beauty mode.

–IANS

na/