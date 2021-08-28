Vivo patents phone with detachable in-display camera module

- Advertisement -

Beijing, Aug 28 (IANS) Global smartphone maker Vivo has recently been granted a patent with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) for an innovative design that showcases a smartphone with a detachable under-display selfie camera module.

According to GizmoChina, the smartphone maker’s patent describes an in-display camera module that can be removed from the body of the handset.

This detachable camera module will slot into one of the top corners of the smartphone, allowing it to be seamless with the body without any visible bulge, the report said.

Furthermore, the device will still offer a full front screen experience with or without this module being attached with it, it added.

Under display camera technology is already a reality and has been available in the commercial market for a while now.

Although, the patent is quite detailed with schematics revealing a release mechanism that allows users to detach the camera unit.

Additionally, it also describes two moving procedures that let the module rotate outwards to serve as a typical selfie shooter.

The module itself will house its own lens element and will be independent from a lens attached to the display. In other words, it would work functionally similar to a pop-up camera, the report said.

–IANS

vc/ksk/