World Technology

Vivo S7t to come with Dimensity 820 processor soon: Report

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Beijing, Jan 24 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is reportedly planning to launch a new phone ‘Vivo S7t’ with MediaTek Dimensity 820 processor soon.

Vivo S7t will be the third smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 820 after Redmi 10X and Redmi 10X Pro, reports GizmoChina.

The smartphone seems to be a clone of the Vivo V20 Pro, but with a different chipset.

ADVERTISEMENT

The smartphone may come with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a notch housing a 44MP (wide) + 8MP (ultra-wide) dual-selfie camera.

The device is expected to come with triple rear camera setup on the back 64MP (wide) + 8MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (macro).

The smartphone will house a 4,4000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

ADVERTISEMENT

The device will come in multiple variants one with 8GB of RAM/128GB of Internal Storage and the higher comes with the same 8GB RAM but storage bumped to 256GB of internal storage.

The S7 5G runs Android 10 out of the box, but the S7t is expected to boot Android 11.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

wh/sdr/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article'Dynamite' by BTS hits 800 mn views on YouTube
Next articleImproved eye tracking technology in VR systems
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

iOS 15 may drop support for iPhone 6, 2016 iPhone SE

IANS - 0
San Francisco, Jan 24 (IANS) Apple is planning to release the iOS 15 operating system in June and now a new report has revealed...

Google Drive becomes a goldmine for pirated, explicit content

Improved eye tracking technology in VR systems

'Dynamite' by BTS hits 800 mn views on YouTube

Microsoft to integrate Teams across SAP solutions

Cyberpunk 2077 gets new update for PC, consoles, Stadia

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021