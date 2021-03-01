Vivo S9 5G to feature Dimensity 1100 chipset

ADVERTISEMENT

Beijing, March 1 (IANS) Vivo is planning to launch its next smartphone ‘Vivo S9 5G’ on March 3 in China and now a new promo video has confirmed that it would be powered by the Dimensity 1100 chipset and UFS 3.1 storage.

The device may pack 12GB RAM, 256 GB of storage and it will run the latest Android 11 OS.

The design of the Vivo S9 is expected to be similar to Vivo S7. It may feature a 6.44-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Vivo S9 will be equipped with a 44MP dual selfie camera system. The phone will be available in black, white and gradient blue colours.

At the back, there will be a triple rectangle-shaped camera setup with an LED flash. The right side of the device has a volume rocker and a power key.

The teaser on Weibo recently confirmed that the Vivo S9e will launch along with Vivo S9 in the series. The teaser shows that the Vivo S9 will come with a 44-megapixel selfie camera, while the Vivo S9e will sport a 32MP camera.

The phone will reportedly pack a 4000mAh battery and 33W fast charging.

–IANS

wh/in