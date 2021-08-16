Vivo X70 series likely to feature different chipsets for global markets

- Advertisement -

Beijing, Aug 16 (IANS) Smartphone maker Vivo, which is likely to launch its Vivo X70 series smartphones in the coming month, might launch both the smartphones — X70 and X70 Pro — with different chipsets in China and global markets.

Last year, the Vivo X60 and X60 Pro were released with Exynos 1080 chip in China, whereas the global markets received their Snapdragon 870 SoC variants.

Citing a tipster, GizmoChina has reported that the X70 and X70 Pro will be arriving with different chipsets in China and global markets.

The Vivo X70 and X70 Pro smartphones will come equipped with the Dimensity 1200 chipset in the international markets, claims the tipster. It can be said based on the recent reports that the Vivo phones with V2104 and V2015 models could be model numbers of the Vivo X70 and X70 Pro heading to the global markets.

The Geekbench listings of X70 and X70 Pro have revealed that they will arrive with 12GB RAM and Android 11 OS. The tipster has further claimed that the X70 and X70 Pro will be coming with the Exynos 1080 chipset in the Chinese markets.

The duo will carry support for 44W fast charging, and they will feature Sony IMX766 primary camera, the report said.

Last month, a reliable tipster from China had claimed that the Vivo X70 will feature a 6.56-inch AMOLED punch-hole panel that offers a 1080 x 2376 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro model is also expected to feature the same.

It is likely that the X70 and X70 Pro will come equipped with identical specs and they may only differ in the camera department. Probably, the main camera of the Pro model may feature micro-gimbal stabilization, whereas the vanilla model may come with support for a conventional OIS, the report said.

–IANS

vc/skp/