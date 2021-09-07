Vivo Y21s with Helio G80 SoC, 50MP triple cameras launched

- Advertisement -

Beijing, Sep 7 (IANS) Vivo has launched its latest Y-series smartphone, the Vivo Y21s, in Indonesia. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display and it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 gaming processor.

The Vivo Y21s is priced at IDR 2,799,000 (approx Rs 14,000). It comes in pearl white and midnight blue colour options, reports Gizbot.

- Advertisement -

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 1600X720 pixel resolution, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The phone comes equipped with a triple camera setup including a 50MP primary camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone houses 8MP front-facing camera for selfies with an f/1.8 aperture. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

- Advertisement -

The Vivo Y21s runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1. The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front.

Other onboard sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

wh/vd