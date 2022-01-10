Vivo Y33T with with Snapdragon 680 SoC launched in India

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Vivo on Monday launched its new smartphone ‘Vivo Y33T’ with a 50MP rear camera and all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 18,990 for 8GB+128GB storage. It is available across vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, and across all partner retail stores.

- Advertisement -

“Vivo Y33T has been designed to provide a premium and seamless experience to customers with segment-leading features like 50 MP main camera, super night mode in selfie camera, erdesign and the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor,” Yogendra Sriramula, Director- Brand Strategy, Vivo India said in a statement.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.58 inch FHD+ (2408*1080) in-cell display which aims to deliver bright colours and vivid details whereas, Eye Protection Mode helps in effectively reducing blue-light.

- Advertisement -

It comes with 128GB storage capacity. The triple card slot supports memory expansion of up to 1TB, for storing music, movies, photos, and films.

The handset features a versatile triple-camera setup capturing the artistic depth and high-resolution images with perfection. It boasts a 50MP main camera sensor that captures clear photos through day and night. For night photography lovers, the rear camera features the Super Night algorithm with noise reduction technology.

- Advertisement -

With 5000mAh battery, Vivo Y33T also supports 18W Fast Charging and VEG (vivo Energy Guardian) technology that helps in effective energy management. The device also features vivo Multi-Turbo 5.0 that optimizes the memory to improve performance.

–IANS

wh/sks/ksk/